ANNAPOLIS — State health officials Friday confirmed the first three cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Maryland.
All of the cases involved individuals from the Baltimore region.
Two were from the same household, including a vaccinated individual who recently traveled to South Africa and an unvaccinated person who was a close contact of that individual.
One unrelated case involved a vaccinated individual with no known recent travel history.
None of the three individuals were hospitalized Friday.
“We urge Marylanders to continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday. “Getting a vaccine or a booster shot is the single most important thing that you can do to protect yourself and those around you. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to keep Marylanders updated as new information becomes available.”
Scientists at the federal and state levels are working with international partners to learn more about the omicron variant, including how transmissible it is; how severe the disease that it causes may be; and if its genetic changes will alter the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments such as monoclonal antibody infusions.
Delta remains the dominant variant and represents more than 99% of circulating strains sequenced in Maryland and across the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, on Friday said the uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations is palpable.
Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown had the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any hospital in the state, he said.
“UPMC Western Maryland is not far behind,” Delbridge said and added that the two hospitals are not as large as many others across the state.
He advised people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Area case rate high
The Allegany County Health Department Friday reported that the COVID-19 rate was 44.43 cases per 100,000 population, “more than double the state rate of 19.39.”
Other Western Maryland counties were also experiencing COVID-19 case rates “well above the state average with Garrett County at 64.01 cases per 100,000 population and Washington County at 62.14 cases per 100,000,” ACHD reported.
ACPS reports COVID-19 cases
From Nov. 24 to Dec. 2, Allegany County Public Schools reported that Northeast Elementary, West Side Elementary, and Washington Middle schools each met the definition of a COVID-19 cohort outbreak.
“ACPS had eight staff members and 54 students reported as positive for COVID-19 during this time, and one staff member and 128 students were identified as a close contact to a positive person and required to be quarantined,” the school system reported Friday.
Where to get vaccinated
Vaccines and booster doses are available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics and some primary care providers.
ACHD offers COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Wednesdays in December at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Learn more at covidLINK.maryland.gov.
