CUMBERLAND — Maryland health officials on Saturday reported five new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 10, as the number of people across the state who have tested positive approached 1,000.
In a news release Saturday evening, the Maryland Department of Health identified the latest victims as a Prince George’s County resident in his 50s; a Charles County resident in his 50s; a Wicomico County resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; a Baltimore City resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; and a Baltimore City resident in her 80s with underlying medical conditions.
Earlier Saturday, health officials said an additional 218 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed statewide, bringing the total to 992.
“Our state has seen another dramatic increase ...," Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter.
And later Saturday, Hogan announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where 66 patients had tested positive. Eleven were hospitalized.
“Multiple state agencies are on the scene and working closely with the local health department and the facility as they take urgent steps to protect additional residents and staff who may have been exposed," Hogan said in a release issued late Saturday.
Locally, Allegany County remained one of two counties statewide that had no confirmed cases, according to local health officials. Dorchester County was the other.
“We are again urging all Marylanders to stay in place at home, practice social distancing and help us stop the spread of this deadly virus,” he said. “Staying home saves lives.
For the first time Saturday, state health officials released the number of negative tests administered across the state, 11,516.
The most positive cases were in Montgomery (255), Prince George’s (196) and Baltimore (141) counties.
According to the data, 505 men and 487 women have tested positive.
By age, 204 people in their 40s have tested positive, 195 in their 50s, 174 in their 30s, 143 in their 60s, 138 in their 20s, 91 in their 70s, 27 over 80, 15 between 10 and 19, and 5 under 9.
Garrett reports testing numbers
The Garrett County Health Department said Saturday testing sites in the county have processed specimens on 109 people, mainly county residents.
Three positive results have been returned, 50 were negative and 56 tests are pending.
“Understanding that COVID-19 infection knows no borders, Garrett County Health Department reports the total number of individuals tested, regardless of specific county of residence,” said Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany counties. “This should reassure our community that testing is being done in a regional manner, just like how we interact with each other on a daily basis.”
In a news release, health officials said both positive and negative results would continue to be made public.
There has been no evidence of community COVID-19 spread in Garrett County, officials said.
The three cases, confirmed last week, were related to travel within the United States. Two of the patients are in self-isolation and one is hospitalized.
