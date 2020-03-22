BALTIMORE — A third Maryland resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the state’s Department of Health said late Saturday.
The Montgomery County resident was in her 40s and suffered from underlying medical conditions.
“We are devastated to learn that another Marylander has passed away as a result of COVID-19,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Please join us in praying for all those who have lost a loved one, as we continue to pray for one another during this difficult time.”
No local cases
The Department of Health reported 244 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, an increase of 54 from the day before, but none of those are in Allegany or Garrett counties.
At least four Maryland counties — Washington, Caroline, Queen Anne’s and St. Mary’s — reported their first case on Saturday.
Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have the most cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.