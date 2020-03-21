BALTIMORE — A third Maryland resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the state’s Department of Health said late Saturday.
The Montgomery County resident was in her 40s and suffered from underlying medical conditions.
“We are devastated to learn that another Marylander has passed away as a result of COVID-19,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Please join us in praying for all those who have lost a loved one, as we continue to pray for one another during this difficult time.”
