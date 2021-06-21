CUMBERLAND — Maryland reported zero coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row Monday.
The state Department of Health reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the second day in a row that under 50 cases were reported.
The seven-day positivity rate was .66% statewide Monday, a record low, while it was 1.51% in Allegany County and .76% in Garrett.
The case rate dropped to 1.07 per 100,000 population. Eleven Maryland counties had a case rate under one. Allegany was at 1.48 and Garrett was at 1.6.
There were 153 people with COVID-19 hospitalized statewide Monday, including 41 in intensive care units.
Walk-in clinic
The Allegany County Health Department will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed to anyone 18 years of age and older.
“For more than a year now, COVID has kept us all from seeing loved ones and enjoying daily activities,” said Brenda Caldwell, public information officer for the Allegany County Health Department.
“Now that vaccines are widely available, we are starting to see things return to normal for individuals who are fully vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective, and getting vaccinated protects you and those around you. It is the quickest way for our communities to get back to enjoying everyday activities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.