Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces an order to close bars, restaurants, gyms and move theaters in the state in response to coronavirus during a news conference at the governor's mansion on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Annapolis, Md. From left is Deputy Health Secretary Fran Phillips, Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, Hogan, and Superintendent of the Maryland State Police Woodrow Jones. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)