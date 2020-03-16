ANNAPOLIS — “Drastic actions” including mandatory closing of all Maryland restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms, were among orders Gov. Larry Hogan issued Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The latest round of aggressive measures, which came about the same time the Frederick County Health Department reported its first positive case of the disease, are "absolutely necessary" to save lives, Hogan said.
“Far too many people” have ignored earlier warnings to avoid social interaction, he said. "We cannot afford to wait to take action."
Food drive-through and delivery, plus essential services including grocery stores and gas stations, will remain open.
After meeting with his novel coronavirus response team, as well as other officials, Hogan initiated the following actions effective immediately:
• Prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people.
• Increase the number of hospital beds by 6,000.
• Assess whether to open closed hospitals.
• Prohibit utility companies, including phone and internet providers, from terminating service and charging late fees.
• Prohibit the eviction of tenants.
• Activate the Maryland Medical Reserve Corps.
• Activate Army and Air National Guards.
• Activate additional police resources. Hogan on Monday swore in Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III as the new superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
“These emergency orders carry the full force of the law and will be strictly enforced," Hogan said. "We're not fooling around anymore."
Additionally, any medical practitioner that holds a valid out-of-state license, or expired Maryland medical license, will be able to practice in the state.
Hogan also said nine of the Maryland passengers who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship will return home and be in the care of the National Guard.
And, the governor's office will consider what to do about the April primary election.
"It is impossible to know how long this threat will continue," he said. "While these measure may seem extreme, if we do not take them now, it could be too late."
The COVID-19 situation is rapidly changing, Hogan said.
"We're all in this together," he said. "It doesn't matter if people are Democrats or Republicans, of it they're at the federal level or the state level or local government, every one of us has to work together in this crisis to save the lives of Americans."
In other COVID-19 news:
The central office and all Allegany County Public Schools buildings are closed to visitors through March 27, pending further notice. Individuals should call the central office at 301-759-2000 or contact a school office with questions.
