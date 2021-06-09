CUMBERLAND — Maryland’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate dropped below 1%, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Wednesday, a first during the pandemic.
Officials reported the 0.95% average, as well as the milestone that half of all Marylanders are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Nineteen Maryland jurisdictions had a positivity rate under 2%, including Allegany (1.73%) and Washington (1.54%). Garrett County’s was 4.24%.
The state reported 126 new coronavirus infections Wednesday and four deaths attributed to it. Hospitalizations across the state were at 243, down 32 from Tuesday.
Maryland has administered 6.35 million vaccinations, and 71.2 percent of adults have at least one dose.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 38.9% of Allegany County’s more than 27,000 residents have been fully vaccinated, including 73% of those 65 and older.
In Garrett County, 36.7% of the more than 10,000 residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, including 70.6% of those 65 and older.
Walk-in clinics
The Allegany County Health Department has scheduled two COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinics:
• June 10, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Allegany County Fairgrounds multipurpose building. The clinic will offer second doses of Moderna and the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
• June 15, 1-4 p.m., Community Room of the Willowbrook Office Complex, open to those ages 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.
