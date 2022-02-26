CUMBERLAND — Maryland schools are no longer under a statewide mask mandate.
The Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday voted to remove a statewide emergency mask mandate, put in place to help battle spread of COVID-19, beginning March 1, and allow local school systems to set their own mask policies.
The Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review, a panel of state delegates and senators that oversees regulations or standards in the state, had final approval on the matter.
On Friday, AELR in a 17-1 vote agreed to remove the state mandate, and give local school systems power to handle face covering rules within their jurisdiction.
Shortly after the vote, House Minority Leader Jason Buckel (R-Allegany) and House Minority Whip Haven Shoemaker (R-Carroll) released a statement.
“Today we are one big step closer to unmasking children in our public schools. We thank the (AELR) for following the science and voting to approve the State Board of Education’s decision to rescind the statewide school mask mandate. The final decision now lies with local jurisdictions, where it should have been all along."
State, local cases
The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported 672 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths and 21 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 10.35 statewide, 32.99 in Garrett County, 31.04 in Allegany County — the highest jurisdictions in Maryland — and 13.81 in Washington County.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 2.78% statewide, 11.55% in Garrett County, 7.53% in Allegany County — the highest jurisdictions in Maryland — and 6.45% in Washington County.
Garrett County had the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate of any jurisdiction in the state, with Allegany County near the bottom of the list, according to MDH.
ACPS had five staff members and 20 students reported as positive for COVID-19 from Feb. 18-24.
“ACPS had three staff members quarantined as a close contact,” school officials said via email Friday and added that 18 students were reported as close contacts to a positive person and required to quarantine. “This includes all staff and students reported as close contacts, whether the close contact occurred in the home, community, or school.”
School system reacts
The Garrett County Public Schools Board of Education held a special session Thursday, which was live-streamed for public view, GCPS officials stated.
At that time, GCPS Superintendent Barbara Baker recommended that the school system adopt a similar resolution to make face-coverings optional for students and staff pending the required legislative approval.
In making her recommendation to the school board, Baker thanked employees and students for following the mandated face coverings since the beginning of the school year.
“She referenced the feedback she and the board members had received from parents and community members and asked the student board member to speak on behalf of the students,” officials stated.
“After a short period of deliberation, the board voted unanimously to accept the Superintendent’s recommendation to remove the face-covering requirement in GCPS facilities,” officials stated.
"While the face-covering mandate has been removed from facilities effective March 1, 2022, there is still an overlying Federal Transportation law requiring face-coverings for public transportation, including GCPS school buses," they stated. If this law is repealed, GCPS will follow suit."
Allegany County Public Schools did not have a comment as of Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.