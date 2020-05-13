ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s stay-at-home order will be lifted 5 p.m. Friday and replaced by a “safer-at-home” public health advisory.
Gov. Larry Hogan made that announcement at a Wednesday press conference as he updated the first stage of the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery plan.
While curbside pickup and delivery is strongly encouraged, retail stores across the state may reopen at up to 50% capacity and with strong social distancing, masking and other safety precautions.
Manufacturing may resume operations “in a safe manner” that protects the health of employees, with guidelines encouraging multiple shifts to limit the number of people working at the same time, Hogan said.
“I want to be very clear, while lifting the stay-at-home order and gradually moving into stage one of our recovery is a positive step forward, it does not mean that we are safe or that this crisis is over,” the governor said. “Low risk does not mean no risk.”
All Marylanders, especially older and more vulnerable folks, should stay home as much as possible, and people that can work from home should do so, Hogan said.
“People should continue wearing masks,” he said.
Hogan said services including barber shops and hair salons may reopen at up to 50% capacity by appointment only and with appropriate safety guidelines.
Services including pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes and art galleries may also reopen.
Although indoor worship services may be permitted at 50% capacity or less, and with appropriate distancing, masking and safely protocols, “holding services outside is strongly encouraged,” Hogan said and added religious leaders should do everything possible to protect older congregants.
Businesses are encouraged to take the “Maryland strong back to business” pledge, available at open.maryland.gov/backtobusiness, to help assure customers and the public that strict safety guidelines are in place, Hogan said.
“We know that in general, outside activity is safer than inside activity, and that at all times and everywhere, Marylanders should continue practicing physical distancing and trying to stay six feet apart and to continue avoiding close gatherings of 10 people or more,” he said. “Everyone should keep washing their hands often and frequently sanitizing high-touch areas.”
If the stage one activities are successful and without a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations or outbreaks of widespread community transmission, the state will be ready for the next phase of the plan, Hogan said.
“Unfortunately, the painful truth is that this virus will continue to be with us and to be a part of our daily lives,” he said. “Potential outbreaks will continue to remain a deadly threat until a vaccine is widely available.”
