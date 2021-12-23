ANNAPOLIS — Maryland surpassed 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, which triggered a state requirement for aggressive preparations.
As part of a pandemic plan, the Maryland Department of Health earlier this month ordered hospitals to optimize and adjust bed capacity, redeploy staff or alter staffing models, reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries, transfer patients to alternate care sites, and bridge idle clinical or administrative space online or convert other space for clinical care.
Earlier this week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced an additional $100 million in emergency funding for hospitals and nursing homes to help address urgent staffing needs.
Upon surpassing the latest threshold, Hogan said projections show that in the coming weeks, Maryland could reach record levels, possibly over 2,000, of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"We have been actively preparing for this scenario in coordination with all of our hospitals, and today’s actions are the latest step in that planning," Hogan said via press release.
“With unvaccinated patients driving the strain on our health care system, we urge Marylanders to do your part by getting your vaccine or booster shot as soon as you can," he said.
“We will continue to closely monitor this surge and take additional actions as needed," Hogan said.
Local hospitals respond
Officials for UPMC Western Maryland Thursday said the hospital continues to follow and adapt to state directives.
"UPMC hospitals, like many others in the country, are impacted by the nationwide staffing challenges," they said via email. "We constantly implement and create new solutions to attract and retain top talent and ensure our team can continue providing excellent, essential care to our patients and region."
In the West Central Pennsylvania and Maryland region, including UPMC Western Maryland, UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford and UPMC Somerset, there are currently 112 COVID-19 inpatients, officials said.
"Across UPMC, over 75% of those in the hospital for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated, most of the rest are over age 65 or have other severe conditions that limit their immunity," officials said.
Unvaccinated people who get COVID-19 are seven to 10 times more likely to end up in ICU than vaccinated people, officials said.
People with full vaccination, including a booster, and communities with high vaccination rates are safer from COVID-19 death and serious illness.
"Our plea during this holiday season is for everyone eligible for COVID-19 and flu vaccines to make the choice to get them," officials said. "That, plus masking when indoors or in crowds with those not in your immediate family, are the best protection from COVID-19 and flu. If you get sick, stay home and get tested — that will allow us to better help you."
Kimi-Scott McGreevy, Garrett Regional Medical Center’s assistant vice president of marketing and development, said the hospital is complying with the state’s most recent requirements by limiting elective surgeries.
"We have also updated our surge plan to be ready for what we expect to be a new surge of COVID patients presenting with the omicron variant," she said via email.
"GRMC has vacancies throughout the organization," McGreevy said. "Our staff across the board is working overtime to provide the care our community needs, and we have hired travel staff in certain clinical areas to ensure that we are able to continue to provide the best care possible."
GRMC Thursday had two COVID-19 admitted patients, "but that number changes daily," she said.
"Currently we have one open bed in ICU and nine open beds in Med/Surg," McGreevy said.
"Staff are tired but continue to work hard to take care of our community," she said.
McGreevy provided the following statement from GRMC CEO Mark Boucot:
“We are encouraging the public to be mindful of the new COVID variant, as it is spreading much faster than previous iterations of the virus. Please stay home if you are not feeling well, wear a mask when in public spaces, and consider vaccination if you have not yet been vaccinated. Vaccination has been proven to dramatically decrease your chance of being hospitalized, put on a ventilator, or of dying. Our goal is to keep our community healthy and safe. We hope you’ll help us accomplish that by doing your part.”
Amy Boothe, chief operating officer of Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia, said PVH has been aggressively planning and training for COVID-19 surges since the beginning of the pandemic.
"We’ve successfully implemented our emergency operations plan and opened overflow units in multiple areas, several times, during the pandemic," she said via email Thursday. "Staff from different areas have all been cross-trained to provide additional assistance to inpatient needs in the event of a surge. PVH staff is ready and trained to handle the overflow of patients."
PVH was fully staffed Thursday with vacancies filled by travel nurses, Boothe said.
At that time, PVH had three admitted COVID-19 patients, the ICU was full, and had remained full for four months since the last surge of the virus, she said.
"The inpatient unit has six beds available," Boothe said.
PVH staff are tired and working long hours, however they continue "to pull together to ensure that the health care needs of this community are met," she said.
"PVH continues to urge the public to get vaccinated and to talk to your medical professional about any questions you may have," Boothe said.
Record high numbers
MDH Thursday reported 6,869 new COVID-19 cases across the state in the past 24 hours, which marked the highest single-day increase for Maryland since the pandemic began.
For that time period, there were 40 new COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.
Meanwhile, MDH continued to experience "a severe outage as the result of a network security incident," its online COVID-19 dashboard stated.
"As of 12/20/2021, 90% of state-level surveillance data for confirmed cases, persons tested negative, testing volume and positivity rate are restored," the website stated. "MDH continues to work to reinstate the full COVID-19 dataset and will resume reporting more surveillance information — including deaths and numbers by jurisdiction — as soon as possible. Vaccine data and hospitalizations remain current as of 12/23/2021."
MDH Spokesman Andy Owen said all COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test results are reported to the state by the labs that process them.
"Individuals with positive PCR test results who have not tested positive in the prior 90 days are reported as confirmed cases," he said via email.
However, MDH could not provide COVID-19 data for individual counties, including Allegany and Garrett, he said.
"We will provide those numbers as soon as possible," Owen said.
Because MDH's data is incomplete, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Maryland has not been updated since Dec. 4, at which time the virus had killed 11,022 people across the state.
