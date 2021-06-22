CUMBERLAND — Maryland reported eight deaths linked to COVID-19 Tuesday morning, a day after recording its second straight 24-hour stretch of zero deaths related to the virus.
The state Department of Health reported 49 new cases Tuesday, the third consecutive day of fewer than 50 cases.
Marylanders in intensive care units across the state dropped to a pandemic low 38 Tuesday, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, while hospitalizations were at 146.
The seven-day positivity rate statewide Tuesday was .65%, 1.13% in Allegany County and .76% in Garrett County.
Maryland has recorded 461,828 COVID-19 cases, including 7,044 in Allegany County and 2,044 in Garrett. Statewide, 9,498 people have died from the virus or its complications, including 212 in Allegany and 64 in Garrett.
Walk-in clinic
The Allegany County Health Department will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed to anyone 18 years of age and older.
“For more than a year now, COVID has kept us all from seeing loved ones and enjoying daily activities,” said Brenda Caldwell, public information officer for the Allegany County Health Department. “Now that vaccines are widely available, we are starting to see things return to normal for individuals who are fully vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective, and getting vaccinated protects you and those around you. It is the quickest way for our communities to get back to enjoying everyday activities.”
