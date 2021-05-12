CUMBERLAND — One day after posting the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since last summer, Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate Tuesday dipped below 3% for the first time since last fall.
The 276 cases reported Monday by the Maryland Department of Health were the lowest total since July 6, and the 399 cases recorded Tuesday marked the third straight day of fewer than 500 daily cases statewide.
The seven-day positivity rate was 2.88% Tuesday — its lowest level since Oct. 12, 2020 — and the case rate per 100,000 was 8.96. Allegany County had a seven-day positivity rate of 2.73% and a case rate of 8.72, while Garrett posted a 6.01% positivity rate and 8.86 case rate.
There have been 453,800 cases in Maryland since the start of the pandemic; 6,903 in Allegany County; and 2,005 in Garrett.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 799 Tuesday, one above Monday’s number, which was the lowest total since March 15.
Vaccinations
Maryland has topped 5.3 million vaccine doses administered, and 65.1% of adults have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Allegany County, about 36% of the population have received at least one shot, while in Garrett, 36.5% of the population have received at least one.
Walk-in clinics
The Allegany County Health Department has scheduled walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics May 13 and 20, from 9 a.m.-noon and 1 to 3 p.m., at the Allegany County Fairgrounds multipurpose building.
In Garrett County, the GoVAX Mobile Clinic will be open at GCC Technologies through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Links to schedule appointments are available on garretthealth.org, but walk-ins are accepted. This clinic will be using Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Clinics are also available in Garrett County on May 15 at Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department and May 22 at Grantsville Medical Center. Both clinics run 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments can be made at garretthealth.org or by calling 301-334-7698. Appointments may also be made for Tuesday and Thursday clinics at Garrett’s MEDCO building.
“The best way to continue to combat COVID-19 is to increase the number of persons who have been vaccinated,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said Tuesday. “There are many chances to receive vaccinations in the county, and we recommend that everyone be vaccinated as soon as possible.”
‘Don’t invite COVID’
The Maryland Department of Health on Monday launched “Don’t Invite COVID,” a statewide campaign encouraging residents to continue to get tested for COVID-19 and to continue to participate in contact tracing if they test positive for or were exposed to the virus.
“As more Marylanders are vaccinated against COVID-19, we know more and more people will begin to return to doing the things that we’ve all missed over the last year, especially when it comes to gathering with family and friends,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “While vaccines are highly effective, testing and contact tracing remain critical to protecting the most vulnerable among us, until we reach herd immunity.”
