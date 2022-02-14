CUMBERLAND — Maryland will stop requiring masks in state buildings next week, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday.
The governor cited continuing health metrics relating to COVID-19, including a positivity rate below 4% and a drop in hospitalizations Monday to 751 from a high of more than 3,000 last month.
“Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations,” Hogan said.
Starting Feb. 22, masks will no longer be required for employees and visitors inside state buildings. They will be recommended for unvaccinated employees and visitors.
Local virus rates high
Allegany County’s case rate per 100,000 population, a measure of new coronavirus cases per day, was at 38.75 in data released Monday, more than three times the state average of 12.77 and the highest in Maryland. The county positivity rate was 14.31%.
“Members of the public are urged to continue to safeguard their health by masking in indoor public spaces, maintaining social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, practicing frequent handwashing, and getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19,” according to a news release from the Allegany County Health Department.
Vaccination clinics
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Feb. 16 from 3-5 p.m. for children ages 5-11 at the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road.
Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/3117296018.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the Allegany County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
No appointment is needed for first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older; and for first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
Appointments are required for the Moderna booster vaccine and can be scheduled via the following links:
Feb. 16, https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/6969120821.
Feb. 23, https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/6969150521.
For help with registering, county residents can call 240-650-3999.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics and some primary care providers.
Testing
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave., from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
