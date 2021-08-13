CUMBERLAND — After hearing a presentation from local health department officials, who talked of a recent "significant" increase in local COVID-19 cases, the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education on Friday unanimously voted to implement a mandatory face covering policy effective Aug. 16.
School begins Aug. 25.
The majority of county residents are not fully vaccinated against the disease, which continues to spread, Allegany County Health Officer Jenelle Mayer told the BOE.
The need to quarantine students due to possible COVID-19 contact would likely “grow exponentially if we had no masks,” she said.
Meanwhile, only about one in five ACPS students age 12 to 17 years are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayer said.
Also starting Aug. 16, Allegany College of Maryland will require masks to be worn indoors at all ACM locations.
The college is hosting on-site vaccination clinics and offering incentive programs for vaccinated students, including a chance to win $500.
Frostburg State University requires masks to be worn indoors, and students and staff to upload proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19, or apply for an exemption to be allowed to return to campus. Exempted individuals will be required to receive COVID-19 antigen testing at least weekly starting Aug. 30.
No vaccination policy
“Hospitals across the country followed the example set by Maryland hospitals in announcing their own employees must be vaccinated,” Maryland Hospital Association President & CEO Bob Atlas stated on the organization’s website this week.
However, UMPC Western Maryland and Garrett Regional Medical Center, which are MHA members, on Friday still did not require their workers to be inoculated against COVID-19.
