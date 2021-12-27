CUMBERLAND — After nearly a month, the Maryland Department of Health Monday reported some county-level COVID-19 information.
The MDH coronavirus dashboard at coronavirus.maryland.gov included county cases and positivity rates.
That information had been unavailable since early December due to a "network security incident," MDH has maintained.
County-level data on cumulative cases and deaths, however, remained unavailable.
"As of 12/23/2021, 90% of state-level surveillance data, with the exception of cumulative cases by county; cases and percent positive by age; and confirmed and probable deaths, are restored," the dashboard stated.
"MDH continues to work to reinstate the full COVID-19 dataset and will resume full reporting as soon as possible," it stated. "Vaccine data and hospitalizations remain current as of 12/27/2021."
The most recent data from Dec. 26 showed that Allegany County's COVID-19 seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 76.16, Garrett County was 45.24, Washington County was 90.5 and the statewide rate was 112.23.
State health officials also reported 5,376 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state’s testing positivity rate climbed above 16.5%.
Hospitalizations statewide rose by 130 to 1,714.
COVID-19 vaccination information
On Monday, the Allegany County Health Department said 48.9% of local residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 70.3% of all Marylanders.
“Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine series and booster is an opportunity to avoid catastrophic illness and to save your own life," Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany counties, said via press release. "Fully-vaccinated, boosted individuals have a far smaller chance of requiring hospitalization or dying from COVID."
Vaccine clinic info.
Dec. 29: Moderna Booster Clinic (ages 18+) by appointment only at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave. Register online at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0511621369.
Walk-in services without appointments will also be provided as follows:
• First and second doses of Moderna (ages 18+)
• First and second doses of Pfizer (ages 12+)
• Booster doses of Pfizer (ages 16+)
Jan. 5: Youth Pfizer Vaccine Clinic (ages 5 -11) by appointment only at the Allegany County Health Department, 12501 Willowbrook Road. Register online at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/1160824904.
For assistance registering for an appointment, county residents can call the COVID-19 call center at 240-650-3999.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available in the community at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Allegany County Fairgrounds 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
The testing clinic will be open New Year’s Eve.
The health department does not offer walk-in COVID-19 testing or treatment at its Willowbrook Office Complex facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.