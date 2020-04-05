Medical providers expand telehealth service options

CUMBERLAND — What if you could speak to your doctor face-to-face without ever leaving home? Some medical providers hope you’ll do just that.
While widespread closures are in place barring folks from going about their day-to-day routine in the interest of public health, people still come down with other illnesses or require treatment for ongoing problems.
To that end, Gov. Larry Hogan signed emergency legislation Friday to expand telehealth services across the state. They’re designed to help people get care and evaluations from their providers by email, telephone or video.
In a recent phone interview, Dr. Sean McCagh of Western Maryland Dermatology told the Times-News that his office is currently only seeing patients in the office on an emergency basis. That’s slowed the pace of the practice considerably, McCagh said. He’s currently seeing 25 to 30 patients a day virtually, where he normally saw around 60.
Before the pandemic, he saw “almost zero” patients remotely during any given time frame. The regulations previously placed around telehealth access were cumbersome, McCagh said, to the point where it was a liability for patient and doctor both. Many of those regulations have been relaxed now, McCagh said, making a remote visit a more viable option for both parties.
Even with everything occurring, McCagh said, it’s “imperative for as many people to keep their appointments as possible.” Telehealth, he said, helps bridge that gap by allowing patients to receive the care they need while not traveling unnecessarily, potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 in the process.
McCagh said he’s somewhat technologically averse himself. Before the last few weeks unfurled, he said, he didn’t use his phone for much but calls, text messaging and the occasional picture. So, he said, he understands patient concerns about choosing to see one’s doctor virtually.
“I don’t think there’s anything better than sitting down face-to-face in the same room” McCagh noted, “but it’s as good as we can do right now.”
Still, the last few weeks of seeing patients virtually have made him come around. Phone cameras are surprisingly sharp, he said, and older folks who are unsure of what to do can ask a home health aide or their adult children for help. But not younger children if you’re over 60, however, he stressed.
“Give it a chance, try it,” McCagh said. “If it doesn’t work out well, we’ll work with you to make it better.”
Similar to McCagh, Jeff O’Neal, the executive director of Clinics and Practices and Behavioral Health at UPMC Western Maryland, said that the system used telehealth “infrequently” before the pandemic was declared.
Now, he said, they’re seeing about as many patients as they did previously on a daily basis, but by remote means. On March 31 alone, he told the Times-News, 231 patients were seen virtually.
It’s important to note, O’Neal said, that while some conditions can be handled remotely with ease, “some conditions will always require a face-to-face visit.” Additionally, he said, some may not be able to easily access the means of getting connected remotely in the first place.
Even when conditions improve, O’Neal said, “UPMC Western Maryland anticipates that the increased utilization of this technology will continue after the pandemic, as more patients will have experienced the convenience of virtual visits.”
