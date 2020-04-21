Mineral ag students meeting challenges of distance learning

KEYSER, W.Va. — Disappointing as it may seem to the local community, the annual plant sale in the greenhouses at Mineral County Technical Center will not open Tuesday as planned.
“People need to be aware that it is all about education,” said Julie Sions, agriculture teacher and adviser to the Future Farmers of America program, which undertakes the greenhouse project.
With the closing of schools last month in compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines from health officials, people no longer are allowed on school property, which includes the greenhouses.
Agriculture students, as all public school students in Mineral County, are following the county’s plan for home schooling.
“They are starting seeds at home and some are making their own gardens,” Sions said.
Normally students would be doing this in school labs, she said.
Students are given choices of what area of agriculture they want to pursue, such as animals, plants or lawn care.
“They are required to keep records of the cost, the time, progress and their experiences as they do the assignments. They keep journals that also include their reactions to news stories about what’s happening in the ag industry,” Sions said.
While some students actually live on farms, others do not and are learning about agriculture for the first time, Sions said.
“A lot are not farmers — many have never had their hands in soil before,” she said. “They take great pride in their work. They like watching the seeds germinating and seeing them grow.”
Students contact teachers via phone or internet if they have questions or need directions about the assignments. Carol Webb and Brent Ebert also are agriculture instructors at the Mineral County Technical Center.
“Working in the greenhouse does teach the students about business, dealing with customers, handling money and marketing strategies … but with students not in the lab growing the plants, and the public not allowed on site, the greenhouse this year is just not possible,” Sions said.
Most of the plants that were purchased by FFA have been sold to local greenhouses.
“So we’re not stuck with that expense,” she said. “But it’s not all about the business. The ultimate goal is about learning.”
