KEYSER, W.Va. — An 84-year-old woman was the fourth person to die of COVID-19 in Mineral County, the health department announced Monday morning.
The woman's death was announced after a weekend that saw a large increase in the county's number of confirmed cases. Between Thursday and Sunday, the department announced 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 95.
On Monday morning, county health Administrator A. Jay Root told the Times-News that four more cases had been confirmed and the total is now 99.
Root said that Mineral County has added 30 new cases over the last two weeks.
Asked whether any of the new cases were connected to county schools students who tested positive last week, Root replied, "What we have been seeing lately has been through community transmission and have connections with the younger groups that are not practicing social distancing or the use of masks."
"If we cannot get the community to help with slowing the spread of this by the wearing of masks and social distancing, we are going to continue to see the jumps in the numbers," Root said.
Per the most recent numbers, there are 26 active cases in the county.
Statewide, there were at least 5,999 cases as of Monday morning and 106 deaths.
