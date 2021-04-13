KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials on Tuesday confirmed six COVID-related deaths that were not recent and not reported to the county health department.
The deaths are among what Gov. Jim Justice blamed on a data issue within the Department of Health and Human Resources that has led to the late disclosure of more than 200 deaths statewide.
The victims include an 82-year old woman, an 84-year-old man, an 80-year old woman, an 84-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man.
Health officials also reported 70 new cases since last reporting totals a week ago and had a positivity rate Monday of 5.09% and an infection rate per 100,000 population of 18.61.
The county has seen 2,628 cases. At least 81 people have died from the disease.
School outbreak
Mineral County Schools on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Frankfort High School.
According to a news release from the school system, the classroom outbreak consists of two separate cases.
Those that need to be quarantined will be contacted by the health department
