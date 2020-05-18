KEYSER, W.Va. — Three additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mineral County Monday afternoon.
A news release from the county health department announced the 27th, 28th and 29th cases of the disease, but did not provide additional identifying information about the patients.
West Virginia is currently in phase three of Gov. Jim Justice's plan to slowly reopen the state. Fitness centers, sports training facilities and gymnasiums across the state were permitted to begin reopening Monday.
Phase four, currently slated to begin Thursday, will permit restaurants to reopen for indoor dining at 50% capacity and out-of-state travelers will no longer be compelled to self-quarantine upon arrival in the state.
As of Monday afternoon, at least 1,491 West Virginians were positive for the disease and 67 had died.
