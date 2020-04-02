KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Health Department announced Thursday the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The agency first announced the positive test in a statement on Facebook. It was followed up shortly thereafter by a press release from the Allegany County Health Department announcing that the individual works in that county.
The individual's coworkers are being notified, per the release issued by Allegany County health officials.
A.Jay Root, administrator of the Mineral health department, declined to provide further details, citing an active investigation.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia's situation is "trending the right way." The average of positive cases remains around 4%, he said, although on Wednesday that figure "popped up just for a day ... to 6.7%."
"Just stay the course. Keep doing the good work," Justice said, urging residents to continue maintaining social distancing and hand washing among other preventative measures.
The state has at least 191 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to figures released Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources. Two people have died, including a Jackson County resident on Wednesday who had "several underlying health issues."
