KEYSER, W.Va. — Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Mineral County, Health Administrator A.Jay Root said Monday afternoon.
The 15th case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus was reported Monday morning in the Department of Health and Human Resource's updated daily figures.
Root confirmed the accuracy of those numbers Monday afternoon, and told the Times-News by email that the department chooses to "save our release until the end of the day to capture any information all at once."
Root also provided an update on testing at Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby, where a staff member tested positive for the virus.
"The facility has tested 54 residents and 103 employees in total," Root wrote. "Lab results for 50 residents and 100 employees to date have come back negative with one employee being positive. Test results are still pending for 4 residents and 2 employees."
Root also confirmed that Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser "conducted tests on 110 residents and 169 staff members. They have not received any official numbers of results yet."
Excluding the nursing homes, Root wrote, "to date there have been 252 residents tested, 15 positives, 231 negatives and 6 tests that are pending."
Statewide as of Monday morning, there were 1,063 confirmed cases of the disease and 36 residents had died.
