KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Health Department reported a fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county Monday morning.
Per a department press release, the individual who is sick works in Allegany County at an unnamed location. A joint investigation with the Allegany health department is ongoing.
Mineral County reported its fourth case of the virus on Friday evening. As of Monday morning, West Virginia reported 626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. Nine residents have died.
