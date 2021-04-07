KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Health Department Administrator A. Jay Root urged continued diligence in observing public health measures Wednesday after the county reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in a week.
"We are definitely seeing a spike," Root said, adding that the county has seen a consistent amount of people being tested in recent weeks. "The problem is, I think, you kind of get in a sense of comfort when you see things are going good."
The county has had at least 2,558 coronavirus cases, and 64 were active Tuesday, according to data released by health officials. Seventy-five county residents have died from the virus or its complications.
Separately, Mineral County Schools reported Wednesday a classroom outbreak of two cases at Elk Garden Primary School. The school system has seven active student cases and 69 in quarantine, according to Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft. Two employees are also in quarantine.
Root said that a combination of factors, including warmer weather setting in and the relatively low numbers seen in the county in recent weeks, might be driving the current rise in cases. Fewer residents have also been signing up for vaccines, he noted.
While some cases have been observed in county schools, Root said, "that's not the majority of them. It is widespread across the board at all ages."
The uptick, Root said, is not just in Mineral County but in other nearby West Virginia counties as well. Mineral and Hampshire counties were both orange Wednesday on the state's color-coded daily alert map, meaning there is a high seven-day rolling average infection rate and percent positivity. Grant and Hardy counties were both gold, meaning elevated transmission.
"It's getting warmer, and some of the regulations have been relaxed," Root said, adding that residents should still continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands regularly. "As we move forward, we need to realize that we're still in the middle of this. It's not going anywhere."
