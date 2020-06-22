KEYSER, W.Va. — A Mineral County man has died from complications of COVID-19, health officials said Monday.
The 73-year-old is the third county resident to die from the disease, according to a news release issued by the Mineral County Health Department.
The man had been hospitalized, and health officials said they worked to identify people who may have had close contact with him.
“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” read the release.
Mineral County has had 51 cases of the coronavirus. Two cases are active and 46 people have recovered.
Statewide there were at least 2,571 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday evening. Ninety people have died.
