KEYSER, W.Va. — After adding more than 100 active COVID-19 cases in a week, Mineral County joined Hardy, Hampshire and Grant counties in red status on the statewide alert map Tuesday.
As of Aug. 23, per state data, Mineral County reported 152 active cases. By Monday, that figure rose to 253 active cases. Status on the map is determined by the combination of the infection rate and percent positivity in a given county. On Tuesday morning, Mineral County had an infection rate of 48.38 per 100,000 and 8.21% positivity.
To date, there have been 2,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mineral County and an additional 383 probable cases. Just under 36% of county residents are fully vaccinated, compared to the state figure of nearly 45%.
Case totals have climbed steadily in the surrounding West Virginia counties as well.
Hampshire County reported an infection rate Tuesday of 38.83 per 100,000 and 8.63% positivity. The county reported 114 active cases on Saturday and 96 as of Monday, up from 86 on the 24th. More than 1,700 confirmed cases and 447 probable cases have been recorded, and 34% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Hardy County reported both the highest infection rate and percent positivity in the four-county region, with 58.59 cases per 100,000 and 15.09% positivity as of Tuesday. The county doubled its active cases from 70 to 140 between Aug. 24 and 30. There have been 1,174 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hardy County and 591 probable. Nearly 45% of Hardy County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Grant County on Tuesday had an infection rate of 48.16 per 100,000 and 9.05% positivity. Active cases climbed from 48 to 104 active between Aug. 24 and 30. There are 1187 confirmed and 258 probable cases in Grant County to date, and 35.5% of residents are fully vaccinated.
While West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, has spoken of the importance of vaccines in curbing severe illness and deaths related to COVID-19, he has declined to reinstate public health measures like business closures and mask mandates.
"It's getting there, but it's too slow," Justice said of the state vaccination rate during a Monday press conference. "And as we're getting there and it's too slow, we're reporting death after death after death. ... I am not convinced whatsoever at this point in time to do any mandates."
"I don't know what else I can do," Justice said later during the briefing. "I don't know what else I can possibly do, but I will keep trying."
State data shows that breakthrough cases and deaths in fully vaccinated patients are rare. In Mineral County, 34 cases of 1,425 total have been reported in vaccinated individuals since the distribution of shots began in December 2020. Out of 37 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county during that time, only one patient was vaccinated.
Of 15 COVID-19 deaths in Grant County since vaccinations began, only one resident was vaccinated. No breakthrough deaths have been recorded in Hampshire and Hardy counties, which have seen 30 and 21 deaths in that time, respectively.
