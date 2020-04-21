KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials reported a 10th confirmed case of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post by the Mineral County Health Department, the latest person to test positive for the disease works in Allegany County. Both county health departments are investigating.
No other details were made available.
Of the 10 confirmed people who have tested positive for the illness in Mineral County, seven work in Allegany County.
