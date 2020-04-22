KEYSER, W.Va. — An 11th Mineral County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday.
The individual works in Allegany County and both county health departments are investigating.
No other information was given.
Eight of the 11 Mineral cases are individuals who work in Allegany County.
As of Wednesday morning, 939 West Virginians have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 26 individuals have died.
