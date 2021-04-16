KEYSER, W.Va. — Two more Mineral County residents have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
The county health department reported Friday the deaths of a 76-year-old man and an 88-year-old man, both who had been hospitalized.
Earlier this week, officials reported six non-recent deaths that had not been reported to the county health department.
The deaths are among what Gov. Jim Justice blamed on a data issue within the Department of Health and Human Resources that has led to the late disclosure of more than 200 deaths statewide.
The county is in the midst of a spike in cases, and has accumulated 133 since March 30. Of the county’s, 2,650 cumulative cases Friday afternoon, 92 were active, according to the health department.
Mineral had a 6.66% positivity rate in data released Friday and a case rate of 22.33 per 100,000 population.
