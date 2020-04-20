KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials said Monday afternoon that a ninth county resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was shared in a Facebook post on the county health department's page.
The affected individual reportedly works in Allegany County, and the two health departments have convened a joint investigation and are notifying others who may have come into contact with the ill person.
No other identifying details about the affected person were released.
Updated testing numbers for Mineral County were not immediately available Monday afternoon.
Statewide, 902 people had tested positive as of 10 a.m. Monday and 24 people have died, including a 69-year-old Hampshire County man whose death was confirmed Sunday.
