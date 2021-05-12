KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials reported the second death of a resident from COVID-19 this week on Wednesday afternoon.
The 58-year-old woman had been hospitalized prior to her death, per a release, and was the county’s 87th resident to die of the virus. Officials reported the death of a 70-year-old man Tuesday.
Mineral County has at least 70 active cases of COVID-19, according to state data. Combined, the county has seen more than 2,800 confirmed and probable cases.
