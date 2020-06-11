KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Health Department confirmed a second death from COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.
Per a press release, the second person in the county to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus was a 50-year-old man.
No other information about the man was released.
Mineral County has 49 confirmed cases of the virus, seven of which are active, according to updated figures shared Thursday.
Statewide as of Thursday morning, 2,212 cases have been confirmed. West Virginia is in the seventh week of Gov. Jim Justice's reopening plan.
