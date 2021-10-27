CUMBERLAND — Appointments remain for two Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics that will be held next week, according to the Allegany County Health Department.
Registration for the clinics, scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday at the multipurpose building at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, is available at the website health.maryland.gov/allegany.
Those seeking a Moderna booster must be at least six months out from their last dose of COVID vaccine and fall into one of the following classifications: be at least 65 years old; 18 or older and living in a long-term care setting; 18 or older with underlying medical conditions or 18 or older working in a high-risk setting.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available both days on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
