Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 2:49 pm
Serving Western Maryland and thePotomac Highlands of West Virginia
VFW cancels holiday program
MOUNT SAVAGE — Mount Savage Veterans of Foreign Wars has canceled its Memorial Day program scheduled for May 25, due to the coronavirus.
CUMBERLAND - Leroy F. Bennett Sr., 83, Brice Hollow Road, passed at home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Visitation at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., Friday, May 22, 1-3p.m. Funeral immediately following at 3p.m. Burial in Glendale Cemetery.
