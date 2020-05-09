National Guard to test Pilgrim's Pride employees

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — As the number of cases of COVID-19 in Hardy County rose to 15 Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said during a press conference Friday that the West Virginia National Guard was headed to the Pilgrim's Pride chicken processing plant in Moorefield after unconfirmed reports of cases at the facility.
"... the National Guard is on the way there now and we're going to do some extensive testing there and try to nip that in the bud and stop it as fast as we possibly can in order to be able to keep that plant moving and all happening as it should," he said
The plant employs about 1,000 people.
"The Pilgrim's Pride poultry processing plant in Moorefield was listed by the West Virginia governor's office today as a site that requires screening and testing of all plant workers for COVID-19," said David Maher, public information officer for the Hardy County Sheriff's Office in an email.
Maher said the Guard will be assisting in a medical support role to help test the large number of employees.
"The Guard will also be helping the local Hardy County Health Department with contact tracing and recommendations for self-isolation," Maher said. "Employees will be screened for symptoms on a daily basis and between shifts per CDC guidelines for meat processing plants. We are all working together to ensure the safety of our community and for continuity of the food processing system."
Cases in Hardy County have grown rapidly from three early last week. Health officials are recommending residents practice social distancing around others outside of the household, use proper hand washing techniques and sanitizing on a regular basis, wear a face covering and avoid touching their faces when in public, Maher said.
"The best and most effective way to prevent the spread is to eliminate all non-essential public activities," Maher said.
"We appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Pilgrim's Pride and the many folks in our community that work in the processing plant. We have a shared goal of keeping everyone healthy and ensuring the ongoing safe operation of our food processing facilities," said William Ours, county health administrator.
Pilgrim's Pride did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
