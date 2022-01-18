OAKLAND — A new COVID-19 testing site at Garrett Regional Medical Center, assisted by the Maryland National Guard, will open later than planned.
The site, set to open Jan. 20 at 69 Wolf Acres Drive, “has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances,” GRMC posted on social media Tuesday.
No other information was available Tuesday evening.
COVID-19 cases
The Maryland Department of Health Tuesday reported 3,215 new COVID-19 cases, 68 additional deaths and two fewer hospitalizations across the state.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 19.77% statewide, 24.16% in Allegany County, 21.85% in Garrett County and 30.76% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 139.46 statewide, 175.01 in Allegany County, 123.44 in Garrett County and 202.09 in Washington County.
