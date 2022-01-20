ANNAPOLIS — While COVID-19 case rates across Maryland have been decreasing and show “encouraging trends,” new emergency legislation is needed to help address health care workforce shortages, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
On Monday, state officials will introduce the “Healthcare Heroes Act” to help expedite licenses for retired healthcare practitioners, practitioners licensed in other states and nursing graduates, he said.
Additionally, the Maryland Department of Health will require COVID-19 testing to begin Friday, which will apply to all nursing home staff, volunteers, and visitors, Hogan said.
In partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins University, the state will also launch another round of COVID-19 antibody testing in nursing homes, which is expected to be completed in two weeks.
“This study will help determine whether we move forward with a potential fourth dose for some of our most vulnerable residents,” Hogan said.
On Jan. 4, the governor declared a 30-day state of emergency in response to a COVID-19 case surge.
Thursday, Maryland’s COVID-19 case and positivity rates were “declining among all age groups,” he said.
“Hospitalizations in Maryland peaked on January 11th at 3,462 COVID hospitalizations, and after eight consecutive days of decline, we are now down to 2,983,” Hogan said. “This is the first time we have been below 3,000 hospitalizations since January 2.”
However, “deaths are always a lagging indicator,” he said.
“Unfortunately we do anticipate the number of deaths to continue to rise in the short term before peaking and then also beginning to decline, along with all the other metrics,” Hogan said and encouraged folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 93.9% of Maryland adults and nearly 40% of 5- to 11-year-olds have been vaccinated, “which is also one of the highest rates in the country,” he said.
State officials are also in the process of distributing 20 million N95 and KN95 masks across Maryland, Hogan said.
First lady positive
Hogan, who tested positive for COVID-19 in December, said via Twitter Thursday that his wife, Yumi Hogan, has the virus.
“As part of our weekly testing regimen, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms. She will quarantine at Government House. I received negative rapid and PCR tests.”
State, local cases
MDH Thursday reported 8,897 new COVID-19 cases, 70 additional deaths and 68 fewer hospitalizations across the state.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 18% statewide, 28.2% in Allegany County, 24.97% in Garrett County and 29.18% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 118.97 statewide, 172.17 in Allegany County, 109.18 in Garrett County and 148.94 in Washington County.
‘Keep On, Maryland’
MDH also Thursday relaunched its “Keep On, Maryland” multimedia campaign with a new television public service announcement.
The campaign, first introduced in November 2020, encourages Marylanders to continue taking preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“As we have seen throughout the pandemic, getting a COVID-19 vaccine, getting a booster shot, getting tested if you have symptoms, wearing a mask where prudent, and washing your hands are the best actions Marylanders can take to keep us safe,” MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said via press release. “These measures can help keep our kids in school, our businesses open, and reduce the burden on our health care system.”
The new campaign material includes radio public service announcements, outdoor and digital ads and social media posts.
“We know that COVID fatigue is real, but we encourage everyone to continue to do their part to help keep our numbers trending in the right direction,” MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said via the release. “Coupled with vaccination, these other preventive actions have proven effective in helping to keep both individuals and communities safe from severe COVID-19.”
As of Thursday, Maryland had confirmed 922,361 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 2,983 patients hospitalized with the virus.
In addition to advising preventive measures against COVID-19, MDH continues to expand testing capacity statewide and has taken action to support health care facilities and protect vulnerable Marylanders, the department said.
