CUMBERLAND, Md. — Now that the Maryland Department of Health regained ability to report county-level COVID-19 information, data shows that the virus killed at least 25 local people this month.
Details including deaths and county cases on the state’s coronavirus dashboard at coronavirus.maryland.gov had been unavailable since early December due to a "network security incident," MDH has maintained.
Many statistics returned to the dashboard Monday and Tuesday.
Like officials in other jurisdictions across Maryland, the Garrett County Health Department was unable to relay its local COVID-19 data, including cases, percent positivity, and deaths since Dec. 4 due to the compromised state database.
“We were aware that there had been additional deaths since the state security incident, but we were unable to report the deaths because of our inability to complete the confirmation process,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via press release Tuesday.
“Sadly, 10 additional deaths due to COVID and its complications have been confirmed for Garrett County since December 4th, bringing the county total to 96 lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.
Between Dec. 4 and Tuesday, the virus had killed 415 Marylanders, bringing the state's cumulative confirmed deaths to 11,437, according to the dashboard.
For that time period in Allegany County, 15 more deaths raised the cumulative total to 285, with two additional probable deaths due to the virus, MDH reported.
Cases, vaccination rates
The MDH dashboard’s most recent data from Dec. 27 showed that Allegany County's COVID-19 seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 76.97, Garrett County was 44.26, Washington County was 91.82 and the statewide rate was 113.07.
MDH Tuesday also reported 6,574 new COVID-19 cases and 112 new hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
On Monday, the Allegany County Health Department said 48.9% of local residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 70.3% of all Marylanders.
“Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine series and booster is an opportunity to avoid catastrophic illness and to save your own life," Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany counties, said via press release. "Fully-vaccinated, boosted individuals have a far smaller chance of requiring hospitalization or dying from COVID."
Garrett health officials Tuesday reported that 53.6% of county residents ages 12 and older, and 78% ages 65 and older, were fully vaccinated.
“Vaccination is the best way to prevent hospitalizations and deaths,” GCHD officials stated Tuesday.
Vaccine clinic info
A Moderna booster clinic for ages 18 and older will be held Dec. 29 by appointment only at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave.
Register online at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0511621369.
Walk-in services without appointments will also be provided as follows:
• First and second doses of Moderna (ages 18+)
• First and second doses of Pfizer (ages 12+)
• Booster doses of Pfizer (ages 16+)
On Jan. 5, a youth Pfizer vaccine clinic for ages 5 -11 will be held by appointment only at the Allegany County Health Department. Register online at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/1160824904.
For assistance registering for an appointment, county residents can call the COVID-19 call center at 240-650-3999.
Vaccination clinics are being held at the GCHD Office in Oakland Tuesdays, and Grantsville Office Fridays, except for Dec. 31.
All clinics are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., walk-ins are welcome for first doses only, and folks that need a booster dose are encouraged to pre-register at garretthealth.org.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available in the community at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
COVID-19 testing
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Allegany County Fairgrounds 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
The testing clinic will be open Dec. 31.
ACHD does not offer walk-in COVID-19 testing or treatment at its Willowbrook Office Complex facilities.
Testing is done at GCHD in Oakland from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
CIAN Diagnostics of Frederick will now provide COVID-19 lab services for GCHD.
“It is anticipated that the change in labs will result in faster delivery of lab specimens and quicker turnaround time for test results,” a press release from the department stated Tuesday.
“The new system will also allow patients to schedule their own appointments by going to garretthealth.org,” the release stated. “This will speed up scheduling.”
GCHD also receives shipments of COVID-19 take-home test kits roughly every two weeks.
“Each shipment is usually only 138 kits, which are then delivered to the Ruth Enlow Library to distribute through their library branches in order to make them available at multiple locations around the county,” GCHD stated via press release Tuesday.
“Although the State of Maryland purchased 500,000 of the tests, so far the kits have only been delivered to the state at a rate of about 17,000 every two weeks. The kits are then distributed throughout 24 counties and Baltimore City. Distribution is partially determined by population, which is why Garrett County’s allotment is so small,” the release stated.
“If you call and ask when new kits will be available, the answer is always going to be the same — we don’t know when the next shipment will arrive,” Diane Lee, GCHD public information officer said via the release. “We will post on Facebook and on our website when new kits are available for pick up.”
Retail pharmacies are receiving shipments of test kits that are available for purchase, and might be covered by health insurance or a flexible spending account.
