CUMBERLAND — A new state incentive could help fill several vacant storefronts in downtown Cumberland with new businesses.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced the launch of Project Restore, a $25 million economic recovery initiative that will provide financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.
The new program will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, which will offer rental grants and sales tax relief rebates to help offset startup costs and incentivize commercial investment in vacant spaces.
Businesses that begin new or expanded operations in spaces that have not been generating sales tax receipts for the past six months or longer will be eligible for the program, and small businesses of 50 or fewer employees could get additional benefits.
“Project Restore will help put more ‘open for business’ signs in storefront windows, create thousands of jobs and transform neighborhoods and communities,” Hogan said. “This initiative is just one more shining example of how we aren’t just committed to fully recovering from this pandemic, we are committed to coming back stronger and better than ever before.”
Businesses will be eligible for sales tax relief rebates equal to their sales tax receipts for the 12-month period, with a maximum of $250,000 per year.
Eligibility will be based on the same tiering criteria as the More Jobs for Marylanders program.
Businesses in Tier 1 — which includes Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties — and any Opportunity Zone in Maryland — which includes Frostburg, Cumberland and Garrett County’s Grantsville and Bittinger — will be eligible to receive the rebate for two years of operation.
Applicants must commit to occupying the space for a minimum of 12 months following receipt of the grant.
Project Restore will provide “a good start to explore new opportunities,” Downtown Cumberland Business Association Marketing Chair Becky McClarran, of McClarran and Williams, Inc., said via email.
“The program is timely given the amount of interest that the Baltimore Street project has generated in respect to new business generation,” she said.
“Many of our Downtown Cumberland businesses adapted well to the COVID restrictions and most have managed to keep their doors open, although facing the challenges of the last year has been difficult,” McClarran said. “Support for local businesses, especially restaurants, increased during the last year and for that, we are appreciative. These businesses could not have survived without local support.”
Matching Cumberland’s Downtown planning horizons with healthy retail traffic is a real-world challenge, she said.
“Retailers live on their monthly cash register receipts and like most communities, a healthy and prosperous downtown is vital,” McClarran said. “DCBA is focused on making sure our members are not casualties of the pandemic and the challenges they will meet in 2022 during the reconstruction period.”
Recent events like the National Road Yard Sale and the Memorial Day Del McCoury concert are good examples of what the area needs to consistently create in order to maintain and grow its retail core, she said.
“Allegany County commissioners were out front in their financial support during COVID,” McClarran said. “Governor Hogan’s support is another great step forward in supporting our Downtown Cumberland. While we lost a few businesses during COVID, we also saw new businesses opening including the Bloom Box, Hometown Hobbies Sports, Wheelzup, and the Lost Mountain BBQ. I’m looking forward to the opening of Centre Street Collective this summer in the old Ruhl’s building, and there’s plenty of great opportunities ready for anyone interested in becoming part of our beautiful Downtown Cumberland.”
Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Juli McCoy said the idea to invest dollars into downtown areas, which nurture small, local businesses, is smart.
“We live in a rural area and our success is tied to the investments made by people with an entrepreneurial spirit,” she said via email.
“This means a great deal to Cumberland,” McCoy said. “If there is anyone who has a dream to provide a service that is needed and would draw people downtown in Cumberland, now is the time to take that leap.”
She praised efforts made in Frostburg.
“They have transformed their Main Street into an energized and bustling place with shops that serve a variety of needs from pets and clothing boutiques, to food stores and coffee shops,” McCoy said.
“Our local businesses are not doing poorly right now. We had some closures and we are saddened by those losses, but in the grand scheme, many are thriving,” she said. “People are spending money and there is a new appreciation for supporting local business. But right now, more than anything, we need people to fill the available jobs.”
McCoy said the Chamber of Commerce “is poised to provide whatever assistance we can to new and existing businesses across the county.”
More information about Project Restore and the application process will be posted at dhcd.maryland.gov/ProjectRestore.
