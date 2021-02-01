CUMBERLAND — Due to a limited vaccine release from the state of Maryland, UPMC Western Maryland will not hold a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week, health officials said Monday.
Only 100 doses of vaccine were made available, which will be used for immunocompromised patients already admitted to the hospital, as well patients undergoing oncology treatment and dialysis, health officials said.
Additional state allocated vaccine will be requested so future clinics can take place, officials said. So far, 1,300 members of the community have been vaccinated at hospital clinics.
“We applaud the public enthusiasm to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and we appreciate the patience of everyone waiting to receive their vaccinations,” said hospital President Michele Martz. “We urge people to continue protecting themselves and others by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and hand washing. These measures work and will continue to keep us all safe as more vaccine becomes available.”
