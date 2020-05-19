CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department reports that another Cumberland Healthcare Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the number of local cases of the disease to 165.
“So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 16 Allegany County residents,” ACHD stated in a press release. “The health department stresses the importance of continuing to wear face coverings when out in public and maintaining social distancing of at least six feet between people. Wash and sanitize your hands often, and clean and sanitize frequently-touched surfaces.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.