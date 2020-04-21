CUMBERLAND — A third Allegany County resident has died from complications of the new coronavirus.
Allegany County health officials said Tuesday the woman in her 90s was a resident of the Cumberland Healthcare Center who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, the Allegany County Health Department also reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 63.
The cases include a staff member and resident of the nursing home on Winifred Road, bringing the total there to 34 patients and eight staff members. One person who was recently released from the facility also tested positive.
A female in her 60s who has no connection to the nursing home also tested positive for the disease and is self-isolating at home.
Health officials reported Saturday that a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized for some time and had multiple underlying medical conditions had died from virus complications, and a former county resident living in a Carroll County nursing home at the time of his death also died of the illness. His death was attributed to Allegany County by state data, officials said.
