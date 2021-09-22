CUMBERLAND — Several citizens, including the president of the Allegany County NAACP, urged city officials Tuesday to increase efforts to promote mask-wearing in the area in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Allegany County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Maryland and, on Wednesday, had the state’s highest case rate — a measure of new coronavirus cases per day — for the sixth consecutive day. At least 12 county residents have died this month from the virus or its complications as new cases have piled up by the hundreds.
Tifani Fisher, president of the county NAACP chapter, told the mayor and City Council she started a campaign called “Be Your Own Super Hero,” to promote mask-wearing primarily among children.
“I appreciate that everyone here has their mask on in this room, but we are not doing that within the community,” Fisher said. “We are telling our children that it is not safe for them to be in school without a mask on, but it is safe for them to go to the local market, or store, or community event (without a mask). We are sending them mixed messages. How can we protect them if we are not taking (mask-wearing) serious as adults?”
Fisher said she is not “negating” what the mayor and council had done so far but she asked for “the extra step.”
“We need you to put us first and not (political) party. I’m asking for a bold statement: in the city limits, we are going to mask up. And asking you to go to the (county) commissioners and tell them, and to Frostburg and telling them to mask up in Mountain Maryland, because what we’re doing now is not working.”
Ann Bristow, of Frostburg, said while she understands the officials don’t have the authority to issue a mask mandate, they do have persuasive power. “I think it will take the persuasive power of our elected officials to make the difference,” she said.
Will Coburn said he was at the meeting to put a face on the virus.
“I contracted this virus back before mask mandates were anywhere in February last year,” he said. “This virus didn’t kill me but sometimes I wish it did; it maimed me. I don’t want to see anybody else in this community be maimed by this virus. Many cannot afford the treatments I’ve had. It’s going to be a rough couple years to come if we don’t take the precautions now.”
Tammy Fraley, a member of the Allegany County Board of Education, said she was speaking as a citizen and not as a BOE member.
“I stand with the NAACP,” she said. “I spoke on Aug. 12 to the county commissioners. I asked them to work with the local health department and help us advertise the layers of protection that exist that their own health department admits we should follow. Unfortunately, the only response I got is, ‘We encourage everyone to get the vaccination,’ and that was it. To be honest how many people watch the county commissioner meetings? It’s a challenge to just do it there.”
Fraley said personal choice should end when someone leaves their home and is impacting other community members.
“Please help to support this publicly,” Fraley said. “A statement from an elected official has more volume than a statement from your average citizen. Your voice talking to the county commissioners is more than mine.”
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss thanked Fisher and the NAACP for their efforts.
“This isn’t political to any of us,” Morriss said. “I could care less what party anyone is in. This is a public health crisis. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by COVID during this pandemic. We all know someone who has passed away.
“We don’t have that authority (to enact a mandate). We could pass an ordinance that says you have to wear a mask and have to social distance, but we do not have that authority to do that; that is the authority of the state of Maryland and through the Allegany County Health Department.”
Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners issued a statement Wednesday.
“There will be no more lockdowns, mandates, or shutdowns,” he said. “We need to keep our schools and our businesses open. We continue to strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated, which is proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the risk of serious illness. Vaccination and herd immunity is our only ticket out of this pandemic.”
