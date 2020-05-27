CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland Healthcare Center resident became the 18th reported death from COVID-19, the Allegany County Health Department said Wednesday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Allegany County also increased after an employee of Sterling Care Frostburg Village tested positive. That brings the county’s total case count to 177, officials said.
The health department did not say if the CHC resident was male or female.
The health department said 2,815 Allegany County residents have been tested for COVID-19. There have been 177 positive and 2,249 negative results with 389 tests still pending.
There were 48,423 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Maryland on Wednesday with 2,270 deaths, according to statistics from the Maryland Department of Health.
More than 100 residents and employees at the Cumberland Healthcare Center have tested positive for the disease.
