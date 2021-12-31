BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health will distribute newly authorized antiviral medicines Paxlovid and molnupiravir.
The prescription pill regimens are the first oral antiviral treatments given Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults who test positive for COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for serious illness from the virus.
MDH on Friday said it will work with congregate care facilities, local health clinics, physicians and pharmacies statewide to allocate the drugs, which are prescribed in a five-day pill regimen.
“The initial allocation of Paxlovid and molnupiravir to Maryland is limited to approximately 4,500 courses over two weeks,” MDH said via press release Friday.
The federal government expects larger allocations of doses nationwide in January 2022 and further expansion thereafter.
“These two oral COVID-19 treatments are new tools to help us fight this disease and potentially save lives,” MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said via the release.
“Getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot, and getting tested remain our best defense against COVID-19,” he said. “If any Marylander tests positive for COVID-19, they should speak right away with their health care provider to see if Paxlovid, or molnupiravir are right for them.”
In a letter to clinicians on Monday, MDH outlined its plans to distribute federally allocated doses of Paxlovid and molnupiravir throughout Maryland to select pharmacies chosen to ensure equitable access of the limited supplies.
“Physicians statewide are able to prescribe the medication and direct patients to the participating pharmacies,” the release stated.
Patients must consult a physician to determine if either medication is appropriate for their situation and obtain a prescription.
“It is important that people at risk of serious illness get tested or do an at-home test at the first sign of symptoms, whether they are vaccinated or not, so that they can get the best treatment available,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan said via the release. “These treatments need to be started within days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.”
Challenges involved
The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear, The Associated Press reported.
"The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window," AP reported.
Merck’s molnupiravir is not authorized for children because it might interfere with bone growth.
"It also isn’t recommended for pregnant women because of the potential for birth defects," AP reported. "Pfizer’s pill isn’t recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems. It also may not be the best option for some because it may interact with other prescriptions a patient is taking. The antiviral pills aren’t authorized for people hospitalized with COVID-19."
The FDA also recently issued an EUA for Evusheld, developed by AstraZeneca, the first preventive prophylaxis treatment for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals who do not have COVID-19.
Learn more at covidLINK.maryland.gov, and coronavirus.maryland.gov.
Local vaccinations
A Pfizer vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11 will be held Jan. 5 by appointment only at the Allegany County Health Department, 12501 Willowbrook Road.
Register online at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/1160824904.
County residents can also call 240-650-3999 for help to register.
Vaccination clinics are held at the Garrett County Health Department office in Oakland on Tuesdays, and the Grantsville office on Fridays.
All clinics are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., walk-ins are welcome for first doses only, and folks that need a booster dose are encouraged to pre-register at garretthealth.org.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available in the community at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
Local testing
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Allegany County Fairgrounds from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
ACHD does not offer walk-in COVID-19 testing or treatment at its Willowbrook Office Complex.
Testing is held at the GCHD in Oakland from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
