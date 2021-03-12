The Arc Maryland dropped Garrett County and Baltimore City from a lawsuit Thursday that alleged discrimination against people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by denying them opportunities for access to COVID-19 vaccines.
The suit, which was filed Monday and also includes Carroll, Queen Anne’s, Somerset and Talbot counties, claims the websites the locales use to spread information about COVID-19 vaccines do not include intellectually and developmentally disabled people as eligible for the vaccines under Phase 1B of Maryland’s vaccine plan.
Since the suit was filed, Garrett County and the city of Baltimore took actions to correct the information on their websites.
“They both took the actions that we were asking to increase the opportunities for people with intellectual and developments disabilities to access the vaccine. They went in and corrected the information that was omitting people with IDD form 1B,” Ande Kolp, executive director of The Arc Maryland, said Friday. “They made some Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations, too, like providing a liaison for people to contact if they needed assistance signing up.”
There are approximately 93,000 Marylanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities, few of which receive Developmental Disabilities Administration provider support in congregate living settings.
“There are thousands of Marylanders with IDD who live in the community who are not in a congregate living setting or supported by a disability service provider. This is the population of people who were left out of prioritization graphs, images and/or other information and forms on the defendants’ websites,” said Kolp.
As of Friday, 21.3% of Garrett County residents had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 12.8% of the county population was fully vaccinated.
There have been a total of 1,858 confirmed positive tests in the county and 60 people have died of the disease.
