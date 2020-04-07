'Plan B': Out of options, Frostburg couple marry at Blue Bridge

RIDGELEY, W.Va. — Love in the time of COVID-19 is full of surprises.
As couples across the globe are forced to reckon with the reality of a global pandemic and its effect on everything from schools to social gatherings, many weddings have been postponed. That's led to both heartbreak and forced creativity.
For newlywed Diana Phillips, her planned April 1 nuptials were no exception.
She and her new husband, Nick, who reside in Frostburg, were set to wed at Brookedale Farm in Fort Ashby, then honeymoon at Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone. They'd planned an elaborate "Game of Thrones"-themed affair for themselves and 170 guests, Diana said, replete with the requisite royal garb and their dog as a ring bearer.
Then, the closures began.
First, Diana recalled, she learned that Rocky Gap would be closed until further notice per Gov. Larry Hogan's March 15 executive order. That alone was "absolutely heartbreaking," she said.
Then, about a week and a half ahead of their wedding day, she said, the couple learned Brookdale was temporarily shuttered per West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's March 23 order to close non-essential businesses.
It was discouraging, Diana said, but they were determined to wed on April 1 as planned, regardless of the shifting circumstances. They'd begun dating on April 1, 2016, she explained, so the date holds deep personal significance.
They consulted with their officiant, the Rev. Bruce McBride, about what to do next. The couple's license had been issued in Mineral County and so the wedding had to take place there, McBride said, which eliminated any Allegany County churches as well as the chapel at UPMC Western Maryland, where he serves as director of pastoral care.
“So I thought about what if we just go on the bridge or just across? You’ll still be in West Virginia," McBride said, referring to the famed Blue Bridge adjoining Cumberland and Ridgeley. That settled it, and the couple decided to proceed with their Plan B.
Instead of nearly 200 guests, just eight were there that day, Diana said, including the couple, Nick's parents, Diana's sister and best friend and McBride and his wife. Diana's parents, who reside in Colorado, joined in by FaceTime. Rather than a full catered meal, there was “Domino's pizza in my car waiting during the ceremony” that they shared amongst themselves afterward, she said.
The circumstances and small size certainly made it unlike any other wedding he'd officiated before, McBride said. While he normally holds the rings aloft in the air before blessing them, McBride said he opted to forgo that this time as “the last thing I wanted to do was drop it into the Potomac River.”
Still, it was a day to remember.
McBride recalled how during the ceremony, “people were driving by on the bridge honking and hollering ‘That’s great!'”
“It was just a fun event," McBride said. "In the midst of the crisis and chaos and the unknown of this horrible pandemic we wanted to bring something good.”
Additionally, all hope is far from lost for their ideal wedding. She'll still get to wear her dream dress when they have their planned ceremony at the farm in September, Diana said, and they were fortunate to receive a refund from Rocky Gap. She said they'll reschedule their honeymoon whenever the time is right.
And, most importantly, she said, at the end of the day they still "professed our love for each other in God’s eyes."
“For our relationship it kind of doesn’t surprise me," Diana said. "It’s been four years. We’ve talked since year one that we wanted to get married and knew we were the one for each other. I still get giddy when I hear people call me Mrs. Phillips.”
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.