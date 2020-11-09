CUMBERLAND — City police officers and firefighters were among a rapidly growing list of local COVID-19 cases Monday.
Six firefighters, three police officers and a public works department employee have tested positive for the disease, City Administrator Jeff Rhodes said.
None of them have experienced severe symptoms, and one of the firefighters is expected to return to work this week after having completed a quarantine period, he said.
“Please, stay home if you can,” Cumberland Mayor Raymond Morriss said via news release Monday. “If you must go out, always wear your mask and maintain as much distance as possible from others. The numbers have been trending in the wrong direction as of late and there is urgent need to protect the people in our area.”
The Allegany County Health Department Monday reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, which brings the county’s total case count to 1,153.
"The latest cases include five children age 12 or under, six females and five males in their teens, six females and five males in their 20s, four females in their 30s, six females and two males in their 40s, six females and seven males in their 50s, six females and four males in their 60s, three females in their 70s, six females and three males in their 80s, and three females in their 90s," ACHD said via press release.
"Groups of people don’t have to be large to pose a risk for exposure to COVID-19," the release stated. "It is also important to wear a mask when around other people and maintain social distancing of at least (six) feet at all times. Frequently wash and disinfect hands and frequently touched surfaces, and stay home if you are not feeling well."
Allegany County once again far surpassed all other jurisdictions across the state with a seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people at 55.99, compared to the statewide figure of 18.55.
The next highest county was Somerset at 29.56.
Garrett County was below the statewide average at 15.26.
The Garrett County Health Department Monday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, which brings the county total positives to 226.
The new cases include: one male and one female in their 20s, one male and four females in their 30s, two females in their 40s, four males and six females in their 50s, one female in her 60s, one male and two females in their 70s, and one male in his 80s.
Allegany County also had the highest daily positive rate of 9.16%, followed by Somerset County at 7.79%.
The statewide daily positive rate was 5.05%, with Garrett County at 6.32%.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,375 new cases of the virus, nine deaths and 52 additional people hospitalized across the state in the past 24 hours.
State health officials will open a free COVID-19 testing facility at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in the coming days.
"We plan to make an official announcement on Wednesday morning about the Allegany testing site opening," MDH Communications Deputy Director Charles Gischlar said via email Monday.
Nancy Adams, UPMC Western Maryland senior vice president and chief operating officer, said via email that the hospital system is treating 368 inpatients that are positive for COVID-19 including 105 "in the Altoona region and Maryland."
No other details were provided.
