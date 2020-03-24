KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Preston County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.
No information about the patient was given in a new release issued by the Preston County Health Department.
“This news is not unexpected,” read the release. "As testing expands, this will happen."
Preston County Memorial Hospital has established a testing site in the parking lot of Kingwood Elementary.
Those who want tested are asked to first call Preston Memorial Hospital at 304-329-7285 to be prescreened. During that process, health providers will determine if testing criteria is met.
Those that think they need tested can also call their health provider or a local clinic to obtain information about how to go about it.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources has a 24/7, toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 and the Preston County Health Department can be contacted at 304-329-0096.
