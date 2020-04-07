MCHENRY — While their primary concerns are for the welfare of their staffs, the community and their long-term prospects, some of the folks in charge of Deep Creek Lake area rentals and resorts say that if it had to happen, at least it’s the offseason.
On March 26, Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens ordered the county’s transient rental properties to close by 5 p.m. the next day to combat the spread of COVID-19. The order excluded hotels and motels but compelled visitors to cancel all reservations for Airbnbs and other vacation rentals. It will remain in effect until Gov. Larry Hogan’s relevant executive orders are lifted.
Per a press release sent at the time, “Garrett County is unique because it is populated with many properties that are ... not being offered as traditional ‘lodging’ but rather for rental on multi-day, week, monthly or seasonal basis.”
Allowing the properties to remain open while the pandemic continues “has placed, and has the likely potential to place, a significant burden on the health resources of Garrett County, and may unduly lead to the spread of COVID-19,” Stephens said in the release.
While Stephens said he fully supports the county’s decision, Railey Vacations President Jon Bell said that the closure has had a “huge” impact on his company’s vacation rental business and the 100 employees currently working.
In the summer, Bell said, that number grows to about 150-160. The company also relies heavily on contracts with local vendors, Bell noted, “so the outreach of this is huge. It’s hard on employees and internal staff but it’s also hard for the county as a whole.”
“It’s scary times,” Bell said. “The company has been here a long time and I’ve been here a long time and we’ve seen disasters before ... but we’ve never seen anything like this.”
Bell said the company has been fortunate so far in that it has not had to lay off or furlough any employees.
The timing, too, is relatively fortunate.
“I joke around with people telling them that Deep Creek is a four-season resort except for April,” Bell said, adding that he’s remaining optimistic about what will unfold over the next 30-60 days.
Wisp Resort General Manager Ron Hawkes said while the winter presented “a bit of a roller coaster ride for weather” it ended up well overall. As that season constitutes the majority of their business, Hawkes said there’s “no question” that a springtime closure is more opportune from that standpoint.
“There’s never a good time for what the world, country and our state and county are going through … but if there’s a time for it, you hit the hammer right on the nail,” Hawkes said.
While the resort still has staff working remotely in roles like group sales and information technology, Hawkes said, they’ve had to furlough some employees while their facilities are closed.
Hawkes, too, said he’s doing his best to remain optimistic about what the summer will bring.
“The sooner the better … we can get back into some normalcy,” Hawkes said. “I’m hopeful for that. What’s most important is we’re taking good care of our staff and doing the right thing.”
Jodi Refosco of Taylor-Made Vacations and Sales said that March and April are normally slower months for the business, but they still do a “decent” amount in that time. Between the spread of the disease and the closure order, Refosco said they’ve had to cancel “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth” of reservations.
It’s become “really real, really fast” for the business and its 125 employees who are working remotely for the most part, Refosco said. They’ve had to cut hours, as well as expenses like advertisement. Additionally, they’ve seen a “massive slowdown of bookings of the summer, and that’s where our concern is,” she said.
Those early bookings indicate a demand, Refosco said, and if that demand is not there it’s hard to predict how summer will shake out.
Refosco said in addition to the ramifications for her business, they’re worried for what a lack of bookings will mean for tourism, retail and restaurants in the area.
“It starts with the rental companies and if that’s not there, everyone is going to be affected,” Refosco said.
Even so, she said, they’re similarly hopeful about what will happen down the road.
“The only way to look at it is to be optimistic about it,” Refosco said. “We’re going to get through it … and when we do, we want to share this beautiful place with (visitors).”
Erin Croake, owner of Mountain State Brewing, said that while their Deep Creek taproom is closed for dine-in guests as per the state’s orders, they’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy a thriving carryout business. The doors are locked to the public, and employees run orders out to the car to minimize contact between themselves and the guests.
While she’d of course rather that nothing had ever happened, Croake said, the overall timing was somewhat serendipitous, as the restaurant had been in the process of implementing a new system for carryout orders. Before that, they’d been almost exclusively a dine-in spot. When the closure orders came, she said, they “scrambled” to get the system fully up and running and were able to do so successfully. Since then, they’ve been offering daily family meal specials like do-it-yourself pizza kits.
It’s “been kind of incredible” to see the level of community support they’ve received, she said. One customer even ordered several pizzas not for himself, but for the staff working that day.
“This community is just amazing,” Croake said. “We’ve been in business here for 12 years and I didn’t think we’d be feeding as many people as we are. I’m very optimistic”
Still, Croake said, they’ve had to make hard choices as well, like the decision to move from 43 employees to just six for the time being. Croake noted that figure includes a lot of part-time workers, and “they know they have a job with me when this is done.”
Like the others, Croake said she’s hopeful about what the coming warmer months will bring.
“If it had to happen, the end of March and April are kind of the best months,” Croake said. “We’ll be off on our sales but not by that much. ...I think we’ll have an awesome summer.”
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.